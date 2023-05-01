Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Lindsay Bly

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “When I first walked into workouts as a seventh grader, I saw that the girls were good and a bit scary,” said Bly. “But I learned that you can compete just as well with older girls.”

Between volleyball and basketball, Luray senior Lindsay Bly has spent countless hours in the gym with the Bulldogs. On the basketball court, she helped the Bulldogs to three consecutive state championship runs, including their first-ever Class 2 state title in 2021.

“She always loved spending time in the gym,” said Luray girls basketball head coach Joe Lucas. “At an early age, she was farther along than the other kids. Then her confidence really grew and she found her way.”

Playing on a team with athletes such as two-time Class 2 Player of the Year Emilee Weakley, Bly did not start until her senior year. Through it all, she wore a smile and was known for her team-first mentality.

“Seeing her be so positive... sometimes she didn’t play at all. On a lot of other teams, Lindsay would have been playing huge minutes but she never complained or questioned her role.”

On the volleyball court, Bly has always been a standout player. She will be continuing her volleyball career at Eastern Mennonite University while pursuing a degree in nursing.

“I want to be able to compete and work hard with the Royals, but I also want to focus on my studies,” added Bly. “I don’t want to just go for athletics, I want to love it academically as well.”

In the classroom, Bly boasts a 4.0 GPA and sets an example with her consistent work ethic.

“She’s very vocal in a positive way,” said Luray Spanish teacher Gwen Burley. “She’s definitely a perfectionist because she wants to know the right answer and is going to try really hard. She’s a really good student.”

This spring, Bly will continue training on the volleyball court while earning her certification in medical assisting during her senior year at Luray.

