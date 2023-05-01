James Madison women’s lacrosse ranked No. 6 nationally ahead of AAC Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team enters the AAC Tournament this week as the No. 6 ranked team in the country in the latest Inside Lacrosse/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

Northwestern sits at No. 1 followed by Boston College, North Carolina, Syracuse, Denver, and then JMU.

The Dukes are fresh off a 19-5 win over East Carolina this past weekend, the program’s last regular season game of the season.

Next up for James Madison is the American Athletic Conference lacrosse tournament on Thursday. JMU enters as the No. 1 seed. They will face Cincinnati on Thursday.

You can view the entire rankings below.

