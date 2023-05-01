A look back at April’s Weather
After a relatively dry April, showers returned to end the month
(WHSV) - The beginning of April was quite warm then a cooler and drier trend took over.
APRIL SHOWERS
April showers bring may flowers is the saying, but until the last week of April showers had been lacking across our viewing area. We were experiencing a minor to moderate drought.
However, a low pressure system brought a soaking rain Friday, April 28th.
|LOCATION
|24-HOUR RAINFALL TOTAL
|WAYNESBORO
|1.56″
|HARRISONBURG
|1.32″
|STAUNTON
|1.12″
|WEYERS CAVE
|1.00″
|NEW MARKET
|0.99″
|MOOREFIELD
|0.74″
|PETERSBURG
|0.48″
And, another system brought more beneficial rain to round out the month on Sunday, April 30th.
With these two rainy systems, several locations ended up with 2-3″ of rainfall by the end of the month. However, the average rainfall in Harrisonburg for April is 3.27″.
|LOCATION
|APRIL PRECIPITATION TOTAL
|HARRISONBURG
|2.66″
|STAUNTON
|2.68″
|LURAY
|2.99″
|WAYNESBORO
|3.90″
|PETERSBURG
|2.24″
|BRIDGEWATER
|2.40″
The drought monitor is updated every Thursday.
DROUGHT RESOURCES
FROST AND FREEZE
With a cooler temperature trend this month, there were a few nights of frost and freeze.
The average last freeze day has passed in Virginia, but not yet in West Virginia. There are also still a few weeks left until the average last frost days.
Looking ahead to the first week of May, some frost days may be possible depending on if the wind lets up.
AURORA
On April 23rd, the Aurora (Northern Lights) was visible across our viewing area. This was actually not the first time this year the lights were visible. The other time was a month earlier on March 23rd.
You can find more information on the Aurora here.
