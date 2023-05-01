Page County High School mourning loss of Bruce Short

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Page County High School is mourning the loss of one of its most important figures. The school’s first ever athletic director Bruce Short passed away late last week at the age of 77.

Short wore many hats in time at Page County High School serving as an assistant principal before becoming AD, he also coached and served as the PA announcer for multiple sports.

“Bruce will always be remembered as just such an honest good person. Bruce is who I look at along with a lot of other people who helped mentor me along the way as the type of person I want to be,” said Keith Cubbage, who succeeded Short as Page County High School’s athletic Director.

Cubbage, who is now the athletic director at Mountain View High School, knew Short for decades and called him an icon who was the face and voice of Page County athletics for many years. He said that Short was a special leader who you could always lean on.

“He was just such an honest person, down to earth, very supportive as a coach, he was very supportive as a mentor. Bruce told me when I came in he said ‘I’m gonna give you your space but I’m a phone call away if you need any help’,” said Cubbage.

Short was a part of Page County High School athletics for five decades and played a huge role in building the athletic department into what it is today.

“He was at every athletic contest for every sport. We’ve added some sports as the years have gone on but when he was here as athletic director he was at every game, home and away, it didn’t matter he was there. You could depend on him being there,” said Page County Softball Head Coach Alan Knight.

Knight was hired as Page County’s Softball Coach in 1981 which is when he first met Short whom he called a tremendous person.

“He was always there, responsible, there, could crack a joke from time to time, had a dry sense of humor. He was just a nice guy to have around, he will be truly missed here,” said Knight.

Short was an assistant principal at Page County High School when Keith Cubbage was a student there. Cubbage said that Short made a huge impact on countless athletes like himself over the years.

“He understood the importance and the value of athletics to the community of Page County High School recognizing that on the southern end of the county there’s not a lot of things for kids to do and it was a real positive opportunity for them to help some kids advance in to college such as myself,” said Cubbage.

Those who knew Short say he truly loved Page County High School and did everything he could to support all of its athletics.

“He loved all the kids you know. He just though that they were the greatest thing since sliced bread, I called him Mr. Page County Panther,” said Page County Baseball Head Coach Wayne Comer.

Comer first met Short in 1961 when they attended Page County High School together. Comer said that his friend never changed over the years and always had a smile on his face.

“He was one of the finest guys that I was ever around. Whatever he told you you could believe, he always had your back, he was helpful, he did everything he could do,” said Comer. “Just a tremendous person and I loved him, he was a great guy to be around. The kids loved him, he was really respectful of them and they were respectful to him. He’ll be sorely missed.”

