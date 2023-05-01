Richmond’s Mayor: “We want the Flying Squirrels to be here for the long term”

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is not playing games over making sure the city’s baseball team, the Flying Squirrels, don’t fly off to another home.

“The fans are excited that we’re going to [be] building a new stadium for The Flying Squirrels. Hell, it’s long due, I think, right,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels owner had questioned if the stadium would be built by the start of the 2026 season. But now it appears Major League Baseball is positively responding to the city’s effort.

Changing economics is forcing the city to step in and pay for phase one infrastructure improvements for the Diamond District development.

The developer says they will break ground early next year, with construction set to be done by the end of 2025. The stadium should be ready to open by the start of the 2026 season.

City council is fast-tracking some changes to the developer agreement.

“We’re proving this to the Minor League Baseball right now. Minor League Baseball wants to see some evidence from us on whether or not we want the Squirrels to stay here. This is the greatest demonstration ever that we want the Flying Squirrels to be here for the long term,” said Mayor Stoney.

The $2.4 billion economic boom is set to bring affordable housing, a hotel and retail space to the area near Hermitage Road and N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The city is hopeful a recent dump of $3.5 million into upgrades at the current stadium will buy them enough time to build a new one nearby.

While the ink still dries on that deal, Mayor Stoney also promotes a second economic development project called City Center. That’s the area around the old Richmond Coliseum.

Stoney says the population in downtown Richmond has increased by 45% since 2010. Now they’re working through bids to see which developer will fit.

“We want more folks living in downtown, and we have an undeveloped part go downtown, north of Broad Street, where the Coliseum sits today, that needs to grow,” said Mayor Stoney.

Meanwhile, the Diamond District agreement changes go before the full city council for a final vote on May 8.

