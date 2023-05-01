Staunton Police Officer and K-9 receive Narcotics Case of the Year award

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Senior Police Officer Jessica Owens and K-9 Officer Wilson received the 2022 Narcotics Case of the Year Award presented by the Virginia Police Canine Association.

“We assist with operations where there would be trying to locate narcotics, locate people, we also assist with trying to locate evidence. We are also for officer safety as well, since our dog is a dual purpose dog that can assist with apprehensions.” said Senior Police Officer Jessica Owens.

Owens said the Staunton Police Department is a part of the Virginia Police Canine Association.

“It is an association that is out of Northern Virginia that we certify through with all of our training and record keeping so they are the association that we are accredited under.” said Owens.

Owens said that the K-9 Unit is very important because the K-9s can do things that humans cannot do. They can smell things that we can’t and they can run faster than we can.

“First we go through a basic school which consists of 400 hours so it is about ten weeks then once we graduate from that every month we will train a minimum of 16 hours to maintain that and for us training consists of stuff like obedience, agility narcotics detection, building searches and tracking just to name a few.” said Owens.

“We do have a certified decoy, a person who gets in a bite suite and our decoy went through a 48 hour class through the Virginia Police Canine Association so that they can learn how to help train the dogs.” said Owens

Owens said Wilson has been with the Staunton Police Department for 4 and a half years.

“The canine unit to me is a asset to departments due to what they are able to do as far as working as a location tool whether it be for people, or evidence or narcotics or explosives even. I do think it is an asset to the Staunton Police Department. Everyone enjoys working with Wilson. They feel like a comfort to have him here.” said Owens

Owens said “It is rewarding to see the community and the family we have here support us and happy to see that we have a dog here at Staunton.”

