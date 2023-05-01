Summer literacy program aims to bridge language gap

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Adult Learning Center in Fishersville is starting a pilot program in the summer to instruct parents how to teach their children outside of the classroom.

The program will run every Tuesday and Thursday in June, and will be on-site where students and children can come into the center. The parents and children attending will work with a certified K-12 instructor to build the necessary skills to succeed in their education.

“There will be two different lessons, one for the adults and one for the children,” Jessica Chenoweth, director of adult education said. “The adults will be learning basically how to help the child at home because the first place that the student is learning is at home.”

Chenoweth said the program will help adults learn how to interact with teachers at parent-teacher conferences and different strategies to help their children with the coursework they bring home.

“Our summer literacy program will be more child-focused, we will be reading materials from the pre-k to 5 levels,” Chenoweth said. “We want to make sure that the parents are able to take those materials home and then also be able to help their child with their literacy activities after they leave our school.”

The Adult Learning Center holds GED and ESL classes throughout the year. Chenoweth said they graduate about 15-20 people in these programs and are on track to graduate 17 this year. She also said that all of their classes focus on building a community within the classroom.

The GED program can either give a GED or an Augusta County Schools high school diploma.

“Everyone gets to know everyone, we all learn each other’s name, so that’s first and foremost,” Chenoweth said. “We do a lot of partner activities, a lot of small group activities. So we will be working with the parents to ensure that they have the skills they need to take home and to educate their children.”

Chenoweth said she understands how important it is for parents to be able to help their children with their homework, meet their teacher at school, and make sure they are successful in their education.

“The rationale behind this program is to promote intergenerational literacy,” Chenoweth said. “We understand that parents are the child’s first teacher and much of their learning can occur outside of the school as well. We wanna make sure that we promote adult involvement in the child’s education and recognize that adults have a powerful influence over a child’s academic success.”

The program is free and is open for rising 1st graders through rising 5th graders and their parents. This year’s theme is camping and there will be a field trip to the Frontier Culture Museum for the whole family during the program.

