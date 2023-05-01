Two people charged after stabbing 75 year-old, RCSO says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says two people are being held on multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a 75 year-old man.

In a press release sent out on May 1, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says at around 2:00 a.m. on April 30, the RCSO responded to a reported stabbing on Rosedale Road in Rockingham County. Two people reportedly violently attacked the male owner of the home with knives while he was sleeping according to the RCSO.

The RCSO says one of the people involved lived at the house, and the other didn’t, and that both of them fled the home after the attack. They were located later the same afternoon on foot in the general vicinity of the crime by Deputies on Patrol.

The victim has been identified by the RCSO as 75 year-old Eddie McAvoy of Rockingham.

McAvoy was transported to RMH and then taken to UVA Hospital, where he was treated and has since been released with multiple serious injuries, according to the RCSO.

The RCSO says two people, a 16 year-old and a 15 year-old, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both are being held without bail at the Juvenile Detention Center in Verona, the RCSO says.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.