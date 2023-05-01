Upper low keeps temps cool & windy

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. A stray shower or two in the morning. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with spotty showers. Rain and wet snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. A cool and windy day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds gusting 20-30 mph, 25-35 mph across our West Virginia locations and higher ridges and mountains.

Mostly cloudy for the evening and turning chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Plenty of clouds with spotty showers during the evening and overnight. Rain showers more scattered across our West Virginia locations. Rain and wet snow showers for the Alleghenies. Windy throughout the night. Winds gusting 25-35 mph, up to 45 mph for higher ridges and mountains. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day as temperatures remain in the 40s. A few stray showers are possible throughout the day in the Valley. Rain showers will still be more scattered across our West Virginia locations with rain and wet snow showers for the Alleghenies. A cool and windy day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, feeling more like the 30s and 40s. Winds gusting 25-35 mph, up to 45 mph on higher ridges and mountains.

Cloudy and chilly for the evening as temperatures fall into the 40s. Drying out across the Valley but still a few showers across our West Virginia locations and wet snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. During the overnight, a few snowflakes may mix in elsewhere in West Virginia. Mostly cloudy overnight and staying windy. Winds gusting 25-35 mph, up to 40 mph for higher ridges and mountains. Very chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy throughout the day. Winds gusting 30-40 mph, up to 50 mph on higher ridges and mountains. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, feeling more like the 30s and 40s. A stray shower or two across our West Virginia locations with rain and wet snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies.

Mostly cloudy for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds start to die down some by the overnight as it turns partly cloudy. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain and wet snow showers continuing across the Alleghenies. 2 to 5 inches of wet snow expected for the Alleghenies through Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. Still somewhat cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and cool for the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy for the morning, turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy and pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.