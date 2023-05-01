Waynesboro Public Library, Library of Virginia host Transcribe-A-Thon

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Library is hosting a virtual Transcribe- A-Thon in partnership with the Library of Virginia.

Leaders of the event will guide volunteers through transcribing handwritten pages and historical documents in efforts to make them more searchable and usable for those doing research.

“It gets you into the records and into the research and to see history unfold,” Susan Versen, director of the Waynesboro Public Library explained. “Also see the everyday lives of people so you will see in this case, we are going to be looking at individual records that have not gotten a lot of recording in the history books. This is important.”

The event is free and will take place on May 4 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

To participate you will need access to internet and a computer. You can register online through the Waynesboro Public Library website. For more information, click here.

