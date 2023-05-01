Draw Your Weather
West Virginia sees historic April with revenue collections, says Governor Jim Justice

The governor’s office said they collected 472.6 million dollars in the month of April alone...
The governor’s office said they collected 472.6 million dollars in the month of April alone which exceed the monthly estimate by 192.8 million dollars.(file)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST VIRGINIA, (WHSV) - On Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a record-setting April for revenue collections.

“The April collections were 319 million dollars above estimates,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) said.

At a press conference held Monday afternoon, the governor’s office said with two months to go in the fiscal year, they expect to exceed 1.7 billion dollars in budget surplus revenue.

“We have done anything but live off of the COVID dollars or whatever it may be,” Gov. Justice said. “Whether it be the American Rescue Plan Act or you know the cares money ... we’ve done anything but that.”

Gov. Justice said West Virginia residents should be proud of this economic surplus.

”We’ve really taken care of the store and we’ve not run out and just hand over fist we’ve done the right thing we’ve protected our counties through all the CARES dollars.” Gov. Justice said.

The governor’s office said they collected 472.6 million dollars in the month of April alone which exceed the monthly estimate by 192.8 million dollars.

“You add all this up and you get a very healthy economy with people working and people getting higher wages and that’s how we set a record like we’re setting this month,” Dave Hardy, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Revenue said.

