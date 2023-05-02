Draw Your Weather
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River

A person is now in the hospital after being pulled from the James River Tuesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say a woman who was pulled from the James River Tuesday afternoon has died.

Richmond Fire was called out for a water rescue near the Hollywood Rapids around 3 p.m. on May 2. Officials told NBC12 a group was water rafting, and one person needed to be rescued.

26-year-old Leah Patterson was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they’re asking anyone who may have information to call Detective Sergeant J. Bridges at (804) 646-8146.

This developing story will be updated as we get more information.

