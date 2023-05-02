Brain Injury Connections working to help stroke, brain injury survivors move forward

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - May is Stroke Awareness Month, and according to the CDC, around 800,000 people each year in the United States have a stroke. The condition causes brain tissue to die, which can lead to brain damage, disability, or death.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, a nonprofit based in Harrisonburg, works to help those who survived a stroke or other brain injury navigate life after the incident. Staff say around a third of the cases they see are stroke-related.

“We provide case management, education and advocacy, crisis intervention team training, support groups and life skills supports for individuals who have survived a brain injury,” executive director Cindy Noftsinger said.

Brain Injury Connections assists survivors and their caretakers with setting goals, whether that be to get back to the workforce, education, or volunteering in their community.

Each injury is different just as with each survivor, and is handled on a personalized basis. BICSV Clinical Director Jennifer DuVon says though there is a common feeling upon approaching each case.

“We feel honored really that people who come to us want to share their stories with us, allow us to join them in their journey. It can be very difficult but yet to be able to kind of hold that lantern of hope for people is very meaningful,” DuVon said.

BICSV hosts monthly virtual and in-person support groups regardless of type of injury, or if individuals are current clients. You can find more information on the organization’s website here.

