Bridgewater looks to improve traffic flow

By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater has begun the process of making some upgrades to multiple intersections along its Main Street in order to improve traffic flow in the town.

The town is working with a company called e-conolight to install new traffic cabinets at Main Street’s intersections with Turner Ashby Drive, Oakwood Drive, Mount Crawford Avenue, as well as Old River Road and Dylan Circle. The new technology will synchronize the intersections traffic lights to allow for better traffic control.

“So we’re able to make adjustments based on certain times of day where Marshalls is letting out for work or John Wayland and TA are letting out for school. It can also make some self adjustments as well as it detects traffic flow,” said Megan Byler, Bridgewater’s Assistant Town Manager for Public Works.

Byler said that this project is something the town has wanted to do for some time to improve the flow of traffic on Main Street.

The town is also gearing up for another project to improve the crosswalk system at the Main Street and Turner Ashby Drive intersection so that pedestrians don’t have to cross multiple lanes of traffic at a time.

“This new crosswalk that we’re going to put in place will allow for kind of a pedestrian refuge in the middle for safer crossing for people walking to school or just walking through town that kind of thing,” said Byler. “Our main focus there is to make it a safer place for people to walk. If it’s parents walking their kids to school, high schoolers walking to school, that they’re able to do so safely and be able to cross that wider intersection.”

Byler said that both projects are expected to be complete this summer.

