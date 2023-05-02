City of Staunton looking at other options for new J&D Court location

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - City of Staunton is looking at other options for the new location for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

”Last meeting we went as far as we can to seal off the Hardy Lot as not being an option but we still have to have it as a official placeholder as it is the only thing that we own where it could be built.” said City Council Member Brad Arrowood.

Arrowood said that the council does not want the Hardy Lot to be the location for the new court. However, at the time they had submit the proposal, the Hardy Lot was the only viable option they could use.

Arrowood said at the last City Council meeting, they voted to officially direct city staff to consider alternatives to the Hardy Lot.

Arrowood said that they can’t officially take the Hardy Lot out of the proposal without being out of compliance with the court order.

Arrowood said the city has found several potential promising locations for the court.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.