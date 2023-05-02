Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Regional Obituaries

City of Staunton looking at other options for new J&D Court location

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - City of Staunton is looking at other options for the new location for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

”Last meeting we went as far as we can to seal off the Hardy Lot as not being an option but we still have to have it as a official placeholder as it is the only thing that we own where it could be built.” said City Council Member Brad Arrowood.

Arrowood said that the council does not want the Hardy Lot to be the location for the new court. However, at the time they had submit the proposal, the Hardy Lot was the only viable option they could use.

Arrowood said at the last City Council meeting, they voted to officially direct city staff to consider alternatives to the Hardy Lot.

Arrowood said that they can’t officially take the Hardy Lot out of the proposal without being out of compliance with the court order.

Arrowood said the city has found several potential promising locations for the court.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30th, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office...
Two people charged after stabbing 75 year-old, RCSO says
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
ACSO investigating reported assault at Stuarts Draft campground
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail

Latest News

Talks of plastic bag tax in Page County
Page County Board of Supervisors discuss potential plastic bag tax
The governor’s office said they collected 472.6 million dollars in the month of April alone...
West Virginia sees historic April with revenue collections, says Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia sees historic April with revenue collections, says Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia sees historic April with revenue collections, says Governor Jim Justice
Page County Board of Supervisors discuss potential plastic bag tax
Page County Board of Supervisors discuss potential plastic bag tax