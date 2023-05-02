Fifth grader commits suicide, parents blame teacher’s alleged bullying

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a Marion County elementary school student who committed suicide are blaming bullying at the hands of a teacher.

Marion County Public Schools officials confirm Louis Johnson “LJ”, a 5th-grade student at Legacy Elementary School, took his own life.

The child’s parents have been handing out flyers at the school claiming their son killed himself after being “ridiculed and bullied” by teacher Dawn White.

School officials say they have no recorded complaints from the family about bullying prior to the suicide. White has been removed from the classroom while the district investigates the allegations.

According to the gofundme, LJ battled bullying since moving to Florida. He took his own life on Thursday.

“He loved the beach, catching crabs, making TikTok recipes, and was a huge advocate for the homeless,” states the gofundme. “If he saw a homeless person, he immediately said ‘Dad, we gotta pray for that person’”.

The Marion County School District released the following statement:

“We are saddened and heartbroken at the tragic loss of this student. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Our grief counselors are available as needed to help any student or staff member who needs help dealing with this situation.”

As of this report, the medical examiner’s office has not released the cause of death. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has no criminal investigations into the incident.

