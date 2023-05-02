Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

New VA law pulling CBD products off retail shelves

Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe
Bear Dance Market and CBD Cafe(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - SB903, now signed into law, will regulate the amount of THC allowed to be sold in products at retail shops.

Starting July 1, businesses selling these products will have to take them off the shelves.

The owners of Bear Dance Market and CBD Café in Christiansburg say in two months, 90 percent of its products, accounting for around 80 to 90 percent of the shop’s sales, will be off the shelves.

“It’s super frustrating, very depressing,” said Sarah Vogl, co-owner of Bear Dance Market. “I wish almost that, like, something had happened to my business because of something I did, but it has nothing to do with anything we did wrong.”

After a few amendments to the original bill, Governor Youngkin signed the bill into law.

The bill originated as a way to keep THC products from children.

“The Governor’s amendment continued his efforts to crack down on dangerous THC intoxicants, including synthetic products such as Delta 8. In addition to the ban on synthetic THC, the limited percentage of total THC allowed, the packaging and labeling restrictions, the testing requirements, and the total per package limit for THC, the substitute also requires retailers to register with the enforcement agency to sell any consumable hemp-derived product,” The Governor’s Office says.

At this point, Bear Dance Market fears for its future and its customers.

“I really worry about our customers and what they will do when they no longer have these products available to them,” Vogl said.

The Prevention Council of Roanoke County says it’s important these products are kept out of the hands of children.

“There’s just too many questions at this point,” said Nancy Hans, executive director of the organization. “We’re very concerned about how easy it is to access for kids and teens and even adults. I mean, I think there are adults that think because it’s on the shelf, that it’s regulated, and none of it is.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30th, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office...
Two people charged after stabbing 75 year-old, RCSO says
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
ACSO investigating reported assault at Stuarts Draft campground
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail

Latest News

Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro.
Gun found in bag on William Perry Elementary School’s campus, official says
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley working to help survivors of brain injuries...
Brain Injury Connections working to help stroke, brain injury survivors move forward
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
VIDEO: Detectives looking to identify shooters of 6-year-old killed while playing in bed