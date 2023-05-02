Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Regional Obituaries

Oklahoma governor signs gender-affirming care ban for kids

FILE - Such treatment can include surgery as well as hormones and drugs that suppress or delay...
FILE - Such treatment can include surgery as well as hormones and drugs that suppress or delay normal puberty.(Shealah Craighead / White House)
By The Associated Press and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma on Monday became the latest state to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors as Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony for health care workers to provide children with treatments that can include puberty-blocking drugs and hormones.

Oklahoma joins at least 15 other states with laws banning such care, as conservatives across the country have targeted transgender rights.

Stitt, who was reelected in November, made the ban a priority of this year’s legislative session, saying he wanted to protect children. Transgender advocates and parents of transgender children say such care is essential.

Stitt signed bills last year that prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams and prevent transgender children from using school bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The bill Stitt signed on Monday would make it illegal to provide gender-transition medical care for anyone under the age of 18. Such treatment can include surgery as well as hormones and drugs that suppress or delay normal puberty.

Transgender advocates and parents of transgender children say such care is essential.

Several civil liberty organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, has promised to “take any necessary legal action” to prevent the law from taking effect.

“Gender-affirming care is a critical part of helping transgender adolescents succeed, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family, live authentically as themselves, and dream about their futures,” Lambda Legal, the ACLU and the ACLU said in a joint statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30th, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office...
Two people charged after stabbing 75 year-old, RCSO says
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
ACSO investigating reported assault at Stuarts Draft campground
Sheriff Hutcheson said the effort is an ongoing thing something we're not going to let up on...
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation

Latest News

Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Upper low keeps temps cool & windy
FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border...
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings