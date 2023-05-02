Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

School district bans all backpacks, including clear ones, for rest of 2023

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.
The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (CNN) – Starting Monday, public school students in Flint, Michigan can no longer bring backpacks to class, including those made of clear plastic material.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to ban backpacks for the rest of the school year.

The move is designed to keep weapons from being brought on to school campuses.

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.

Small purses and lunch bags are allowed but will be subject to searches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30th, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office...
Two people charged after stabbing 75 year-old, RCSO says
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
ACSO investigating reported assault at Stuarts Draft campground
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail

Latest News

FILE - A bag that police deemed suspicious was found in the suspect's possession, the police...
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway.
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on side of highway