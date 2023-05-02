Draw Your Weather
Solar farm behind Massanutten Resort waterpark closer to completion

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The solar farm behind Massanutten Resort’s water park is closer to being a reality. Crews are dealing with a supply chain issue of solar panels and electrical equipment but things are still on schedule for the solar array to be functional for Fall 2023.

The administration feels the tourism attraction should be a steward of the environment so the push to go green does not stop with this project.

“We’re always looking at more EV charging stations for cars. We’re looking at creating more walking paths, refillable, water, stations, and more green products available throughout the resort,” Massanutten Resort Director of Recreation Operations Dana Staniunas said.

The four-acre operation is meant to provide nearly a quarter of the parks’ power through renewable energy. Since Massanutten Resort is in a mountainous area, the team says efforts to go green are the least it can do.

“We sit on 6000 acres, mostly wooded, and it is important that we are stewards of the environment. The second emphasis would be that we are an ESOP company; so we are completely employee-owned, so any money that we can save by generator-owned power goes straight to our employees,” Massanutten Resort Director of Facilities Operations Mark Wagner said.

Solar arrays for the Massanutten Resort’s waterpark have been in the works since 2020.

