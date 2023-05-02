Some in Luray upset over turtles killed at construction site

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some Luray residents are upset after a number of turtles and fish were killed at a construction site behind the town’s Walmart after a pond was drained and the animals were not relocated.

This happened at Luray Landing, a subdivision of townhomes being built in Luray by a Warrenton, Virginia based construction company General Excavation Inc. GEI recently had to fill in a pond on the property which killed all the fish in the pond as well as a number of turtles. This left some Luray residents upset and seeking answers.

“Working in the public a lot of people have just come to, they’ve been very upset about it,” said Scott Brill, who lives in Luray. “People would go to this pond, they would fish, they did it for years and then all of a sudden something like this takes place and it’s just very sad.”

Brill who works near the construction site said that he first became aware of the issue when he saw multiple turtles attempting to cross a nearby street.

“When the construction started going up I was going down the back road there and I noticed these snapping turtles crossing the street and so I would have to stop my car, get out, and rescue these turtles,” he said. “It upset me...Were proper protocols followed? Would someone out there want someone to come and just uproot them out of their home?”

Photos from the property showed that some turtles appear to have been crushed by construction equipment while others were buried in the dirt. Dead fish could also be seen in images of the drained pond.

“I’d just like to see that there is more a consideration to the wildlife habitat around the area before they just come in and uproot them and displace them from their homes,” said Brill.

Page County and the Town of Luray said that there isn’t anything they can do about the fish or turtles, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife resources said it couldn’t evaluate the situation without being on the ground there.

While the construction company didn’t break any laws and doesn’t appear to have acted with any ill intent people think that more of an effort could’ve been made to relocate the animals.

“I mean we have the Shenandoah River right down the street here, we have the pond right over by the singing tower. There are lots of places where these turtles and the fish could’ve been relocated,” said Brill.

Scott Brill said that he hopes more is done to protect wildlife in future construction situations in Page County.

“I’d like to see studies done before something like this happens I’d like to see studies done to make sure the animal habitats are safe,” he said.

WHSV made multiple attempts to reach General Excavation Inc. for comment on the situation but as of Tuesday evening had not yet received a response.

