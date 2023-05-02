Staunton community garden expands to combat food insecurity

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to Hunger Free America, over 430,000 Virginians are experiencing food insecurity. Jones Gardens’ community garden in Staunton has recently expanded to promote affordable and accessible organic produce. Jones Garden estimates that the new expansion will produce about 5,000lbs more organic food to bring back to the community

“We’re a community garden, I try to call them community garden parks,” Naomi Jones, creator of Jones Garden, said. “It serves the purpose of being a food source for the community so that people can work together, help out n the garden, and get free access to anything that grows there.”

Quicks Bus donated the land to the Jones Garden which made the expansion possible. Jones said that all of the work they do at the community garden would not be possible without donations from businesses and the community.

“We can’t grow anything if we don’t have the land,” Jones said. “It’s (Donations) also a mixture of community members donating funds or seeds here and there, business members providing flowers for our community gardens.”

This is the 3rd growing season for the garden. The new garden is strategically placed across from the entrance to Montgomery Hall Park. The area around the garden has no grocery stores that are accessible by foot.

“We focus on accessibility and affordability, It is right within these neighborhoods that we hope to serve and when you help out in the garden you get the produce absolutely for free,” Jones said.

Jones Garden also has a food delivery service to bring fresh produce to elderly people. They served around 15 elderly families last year and hope that the new expansions allow them to serve at least 25, if not more.

“People enjoy the staples, the tomatoes the lettuce, just the regular vegetables that we grow,” Jones said. “Of course, as we get recommendations then we try to keep that in mind for the following year.”

The expansion of the community garden has led to an increased demand for volunteers for maintaining the garden. Jones said that they are looking to hire a part-time employee to help maintain the garden because “gardens need 24/7 care maintenance.” Jones said that they serve a variety of people in the Staunton community.

“We serve a section of the population that’s like you’re not quite poor enough to get the snap benefits but you’re not quite rich enough to go to the Staunton farmer’s market or go anywhere and get organic stuff,” Jones said.

Jones Gardens has scheduled work days but allows community members to come whenever to work on the garden. Jones said that the free garden has a scale to measure how much produce is left when the community comes to harvest the produce they help to grow.

Along with scheduled work days, Jones Gardens also host “market days” where people can come and buy organic produce at 20% off the price that the grocery store would usually charge for produce.

