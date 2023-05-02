Draw Your Weather
West Virginia Batman returns from Ukraine

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Buckland, also known as West Virginia Batman, just returned from a trip to Ukraine where he spent time visiting with children all across the war-torn country.

He stopped by First Look at Four with his daughter Skylar to talk about the experience.

You can follow along with John Buckland and Heroes 4 Higher on Facebook or on their website.

