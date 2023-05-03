Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.”

A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.(Source: APD/Twitter)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro.
Gun found in bag on William Perry Elementary School’s campus, official says
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
6-year-old shot and killed while playing in bed; vigil planned
“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman