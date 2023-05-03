Draw Your Weather
Charges dropped for man involved in Belmont shooting

There are new developments in the deadly January 8 shooting that took place in the Belmont neighborhood.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are new developments in the deadly January 8 shooting that took place in the Belmont neighborhood.

Charges have been dropped against one of the two men arrested for the shooting, 22-year-old Jose Omar Rivas Sorto of Maryland. New court documents obtained by NBC 29 revealed a string of events that led up to the shooting.

Several days prior to the date of the alleged offense, Sorto learned from his wife that she had been kidnapped in Texas and was being held at ransom. The kidnappers said they would return Sorto’s wife in exchange for $10,000. An arrangement was made for both parties to meet to exchange the money for the safe return of his wife.

The meeting area was Fitzgerald Tire in the Charlottesville Belmont neighborhood. On January 8th, both parties met. Two males, who were later identified as the kidnappers, arrived with Sorto’s wife in the back of the pickup truck. The two males arrived armed, with Sorto unarmed.

The city of Charlottesville was allegedly chosen at random, with no one involved in the case having ties to the city.

Sorto attempted to negotiate the exchange of money for the return of his wife but was only able to secure $4,000 out of the $10,000 ransom demand.

Sorto arrived in Charlottesville with his uncle and two other males, unarmed, to assist him in helping him secure his wife. While Sorto’s uncle arrived and parked his car behind the kidnappers, the driver of the pickup truck containing Sorto’s wife reached for the rifle. Sorto grabbed the driver in an attempt to stop him.

Sorto and the driver became engaged in a scuffle. The court documents reveal the driver was able to break free, exit the car, and begin firing his rifle in the direction of Sorto, his wife, and those helping to get her to safety.

In the end, documents show Sorto grabbed the kidnapper’s rifle and shot both kidnappers, one fatally.

The Commonwealth’s analysis of the case found that the victim acted in self-defense and under duress.

NBC 29 reached out to the attorneys connected to the case but they were not able to comment further.

