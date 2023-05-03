Draw Your Weather
City of Waynesboro discussing proposed budget

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro’s proposed budget includes lower tax rates, new equipment for the Sheriff’s office and unfreezing two patrol officer positions, said Jim Wood, Vice Mayor of Waynesboro.

Wood said there were four patrol officer positions that were frozen and the city was able to unfreeze two of them.

“We are trying to find places in the budget where we can keep the tax rate low as well as provide some of the extras that were needed. We are definitely going to be able to continue the same level of service that we had in the past.” said Wood.

Wood said that they were able to find the money to provide the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office with bullet proof vests and a new vehicle for prisoner transport. The council wants to take all of the public input and concerns into consideration before rushing into a decision, according to Wood.

”We had our last public hearing at our last meeting and wanted to make sure we heard what everyone had to say and take their comments and their concerns into consideration and not rush into it.” said Wood.

“We wanted the opportunity to hear from the citizens on the proposed budget. specifically on the tax rate that would go with that. So would wanted to make that there were no extenuating circumstances or any of that we would need to evaluate before adopting the purposed budget.” said Council member Kenneth Lee.

Lee said the proposed budget is going to reduce the current tax rate to help provide some relief to those affected by the

Wood said that he is glad the city council has taken their time and has looked through the budget carefully with city staff.

