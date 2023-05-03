Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Doctor urges back-to-school checkups sooner than later

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking ahead, the school year is almost over, but doctors say it’s never to early to start to plan for next year, especially when it comes to vaccinations and sports physicals.

Dr. Christopher Pierce, the Chair of Pediatrics at Carilion Children’s, said you can get your child’s sports physical starting May 1 for the next school year. He hopes parents will start to think about scheduling their children’s wellness checkups sooner than later.

That’s because the last few weeks of summer, doctor’s offices and clinics get busy trying to schedule visits before the school year.

“The current requirements going into kindergarten or public pre-k school is four to five years old and anytime after the age of four, those children can get their vaccines. Vaccines are recommended at age eleven, which is most of the kids going into 6th grade, so anytime as your kid is getting ready to enter middle school, that’s a great time to think about doing that and then likewise, going into high school, if you haven’t caught up on some of the follow-up vaccines, for the middle school, that’s a great time to get those,” said Dr. Pierce.

Those vaccines are critical to your child’s health and well-being, said Dr. Pierce.

“You don’t always hear about it, but there are little outbreaks, there’s measles outbreaks periodically in the United States and vaccination rates are down some. The pandemic did us no kind gift in that regard,” said Dr. Pierce.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
6-year-old shot and killed while playing in bed; vigil planned
William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro.
Gun found in bag on William Perry Elementary School’s campus, official says
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide

Latest News

Providers like Thriveworks are trying to shorten that wait time and still provide help to those...
Access to mental health care is still possible amid increasing demand
Valley Health is partnering with Shenandoah University in Winchester for the NextGen Nurses...
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
It was an exciting morning in Grottoes on Thursday as the town’s new Rite Aid pharmacy held its...
Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes
hlthwse
Healthwise: Remote Area Medical Clinic
UVA Health
Report: Virginia’s maternal mortality rate rose dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic