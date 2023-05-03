Doctor urges back-to-school checkups sooner than later

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking ahead, the school year is almost over, but doctors say it’s never to early to start to plan for next year, especially when it comes to vaccinations and sports physicals.

Dr. Christopher Pierce, the Chair of Pediatrics at Carilion Children’s, said you can get your child’s sports physical starting May 1 for the next school year. He hopes parents will start to think about scheduling their children’s wellness checkups sooner than later.

That’s because the last few weeks of summer, doctor’s offices and clinics get busy trying to schedule visits before the school year.

“The current requirements going into kindergarten or public pre-k school is four to five years old and anytime after the age of four, those children can get their vaccines. Vaccines are recommended at age eleven, which is most of the kids going into 6th grade, so anytime as your kid is getting ready to enter middle school, that’s a great time to think about doing that and then likewise, going into high school, if you haven’t caught up on some of the follow-up vaccines, for the middle school, that’s a great time to get those,” said Dr. Pierce.

Those vaccines are critical to your child’s health and well-being, said Dr. Pierce.

“You don’t always hear about it, but there are little outbreaks, there’s measles outbreaks periodically in the United States and vaccination rates are down some. The pandemic did us no kind gift in that regard,” said Dr. Pierce.

