Financial institution works with newlyweds to discuss financial goals, concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The most popular time of year for weddings is between late spring and early fall. With that, some couples heading to the altar may be in need of help navigating their new financial journey as a couple.

Staff at Everence Financial, an institution in Harrisonburg, say with couples who come in for this type of consultation, it starts with analyzing the ‘practical’ side of finances; like budgeting, savings, and debt.

Everence Stewardship consultant Lana Miller works with individuals, couples, families, and organizations on navigating financial education and wellness and the relationships they have with money.

Miller says by working with financial consultants, there is a deeper look at the emotional relationship a couple may have with their finances. This can cover how each person has grown up and their personal idea of money management, and experiences over their lifetime that could impact their financial decisions.

“If one is a spender and one is a saver, that becomes a really big conflict. And so, how do you balance that? How you talk through that, and maybe how do you create certain allowances for people to have so that you’re not always concerned about what the other one is spending especially if they’re the spender and you’re the saver,” Miller said.

Miller adds that money can be one of the most common stressors among couples, so she encourages having these open conversations to help alleviate any worry or future conflict around the topic.

