Harrisonburg Community Fire Academy returns for third year

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Community Fire Academy is returning for its third year of teaching residents what it means to be a part of the fire service.

“Anyone in the community can try fire gear on,” Leslie Pullen with HFD explained. “They are able to learn some of the skills that we do. We learn fire extinguisher training, we do CPR and stop the bleed. We incorporate many different things about the fire department into this program.”

The program is on Wednesday’s for six weeks at Fire Station 1. The program is open to Harrisonburg residents first but Rockingham County residents are also welcome to apply. The program is free and you must be 18 or older to participate.

“We put a lot of money a lot of time and a lot of great people into this fire department. Really seeing more and under the surface is a great opportunity that you don’t really get everywhere. It is going to be great. It is going to be hands on. It is going to be very educational to see more about the different departments and how our fire department really impacts the community,” Pullen said.

Pullen is the community risk reduction education specialist for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

The Community Fire Academy starts on May 10. Registration is open until Friday, May 5. You can find more information on how to register, by clicking here.

