Luray fitness center reopening under new ownership

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray will be getting its fitness center back this summer under new ownership and a new name, Steel Valley Fitness. Valley Health closed its Luray fitness center back in November and since then the town’s residents have been without a gym of any kind.

Now a former manager and trainer at the fitness center has purchased the workout equipment and is bringing the fitness center back.

“At the beginning of 2022 they let us know that ‘we’re going through some financial struggles we need a really good year’ and I felt like we had a pretty good year but I don’t think it was enough to offset everything that was going on. Two or three weeks they called us up to talk about the future of the facility and announced that it was going to close,” said Tommy Delo, Owner of Steel Valley Fitness.

After learning that the center was closing Delo talked with his wife about the possibility of opening a new gym in the area and begun looking into taking over the fitness center.

“I’ve wanted to own a gym as long as I can remember. I’ve been into fitness basically my whole life, I started at a young age and so the opportunity kind of presented itself like ‘hey this could be a real thing I could take this over’ there’s not anything else in the area,” said Delo.

Delo signed the lease for the fitness center’s building in April and since been working to renovate it to prepare for the opening of his new gym.

“Honestly it’s a complete overhaul, a completely different layout,” he said. “We really wanted to open it up we’re going to have a lot of the same equipment but we’re also going to get some new equipment and obviously once we get open we’ll be able to asses our budget and where we’re at,” he said.

Steel Valley Fitness will be different from its predecessor and will include some unique additions.

“We’re going to have a full 52-foot turf area over here that’s 12-foot wide and it will be turf so that people can do athletic movements, mobility, just kind of an over all free for all where people can do different things on that. That was something we didn’t have the space for but when we looked at the space and how we could open it up and rearrange things we decided that would be something that we could bring,” said Delo.

Delo said that he is looking forward to filling the void that has existed in the Luray community for the last seven months.

“People have been without a fitness center and some have been traveling to other areas like Harrisonburg, Front Royal, and all over the place. I know that can be tiresome because not only are you going there for your hour, hour and a half workout but you’re driving 45 minutes there and 45 minutes back,” he said. “I just felt like it was a huge need for the community. Not only is it a place for people to be active but it’s also good for people’s mental health. So when they would get in here it was that dopamine from working out but also getting in and just meeting people and talking to people.”

Delo said that the hope is to have Steel Valley Fitness open within the next 30 to 45 days. You can learn more about it here.

