May snow for the Allegheny Mountains

(WHSV) - Snow in May? Well it does happen occasionally along the Allegheny mountains. However this May 2023 event over 3 days might be one for the record books.

As of Tuesday, May 2, 2023 here are the snow reports from along the Allegheny mountains, and there’s still more snow to come.

As of May 2, 2023

Snow in Circleville!

Looks like 5.5"

Photos from Selena Hedrick

PAST MAY SNOWS (Flurries in the Valley)

Across the Shenandoah Valley, there are a few instances in our history where flurries have fallen in May, and a few recordings of a trace of snow from a similar setup, snow squalls. One of the most recent events was on May 7, 1989. A similar setup led to snow squalls across the area, and a few of these squalls were heavy enough to leave behind a trace of snow for parts of the Valley.

Roger Bauserman took this photo during the light snow at one point, and is point to the May calendar. It’s a little difficult to see but this is from May 7, 1989.

Hard to see in the photo but there are flurries, and Bauserman is pointing to the May calendar. This was in McGaheysville (Bauserman)

JMU even wrote about it because the light snow was falling during the commencement address. From the JMU website, “Even though it was May 7 in the South, light snow swirled around the stadium during (Michael G.) Gartner’s address.”

There have been a few other times when snow squalls in may led to a trace of snow for a few spots in the Valley. This happened in 1963, 1916, 1908 and 1897 according to the Dale Enterprise records.

But how significant is this 2023 event for the highest elevations along the Alleghenies? Looking back at the records the only comparable event really looks to be May 9-10, 1923. That’s 100 years ago.

LOCATION YEARS OF RECORD BIGGEST MAY SNOW AMOUNT SNOWSHOE, WV 1975-CURRENT 2020 & 1989 3″ EACH BAYARD, WV 1902-CURRENT 1923 5″ BECKLEY, WV 1893-CURRENT 1923 10″ THOMAS, WV 1930-CURRENT 1954 1.60″

Snow reports from the weather stations that were in place in 1923 (Midwestern Regional Climate Center)

MAY 9-10, 1923

A two day snow event with a similar setup, the upper level low over the Great Lakes. With cooler temperatures in place and gusty winds, several inches of snow fell. In what is today the Baltimore, Washington D.C. National Weather Service forecast area, every weather station at that time recorded at least a trace of snow. According to the weather records, the bullseye was in Beckley- but you also have to remember that we didn’t have as many weather stations at that time. This event looks like it was just a couple of degrees cooler than in 2023.

"The most blustery day this winter" was the remark written on the US Weather Bureau Cooperative Observers form by the Pickens, WV observer for May 9, 1923. Up to 10" of snow would go on to fall across the state from that remarkable late spring snowstorm. #wvwx pic.twitter.com/VzoJkv6iVj — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) May 8, 2020

Even in the Shenandoah Valley, a trace of snow fell. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record headline read, “May snowstorm startles Valley, first on record.” The newspaper does refer to a storm in May 1878 however that looks to be more of a mountain event with snow not making it into the Valley. Low temperatures during the May 1923 storm did drop to freezing across the area so the big concern was the fruit trees.

Clipping from the Daily News Record in Harrisonburg from May of 1923 (Daily News Record)

So what’s the result? At this point I would consider both events pretty comparable. In 1923, Beckley set basically a state record for single day snowfall for West Virginia with 10″. In 2023, the Davis weather station in Tucker County surpassed that with 10.2″ in a single day.

However now in 2023 we do have more weather stations. At this point I would consider both 1923 and the 2023 May snow events comparable and pretty similar.

We do still have more snow to come though. Final 2023 totals are not in yet.

