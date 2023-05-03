Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

New policy aims to help high school student-athletes with NIL deals

The Virginia High School League voted in Wednesday, May 3, an official policy that helps guide student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League voted in Wednesday, May 3, an official policy that helps guide student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

“The NIL is here,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “We already have kids that have offers that NIL deals. We need to help them navigate that so that it’s a good deal for everyone.”

Haun says this policy is not about pay-to-play.

“This is a guidance document to help schools, to help parents, to help kids, our student athletes to be able to navigate the NIL world without violating their amateur status and their eligibility,” he said.

The new policy foes into effect July 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
William Perry Elementary School in Waynesboro.
Gun found in bag on William Perry Elementary School’s campus, official says
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
6-year-old shot and killed while playing in bed; vigil planned

Latest News

Turner Ashby vs Broadway softball highlights
Turner Ashby softball stays undefeated with 8-7 win over Broadway
Turner Ashby softball rallies to defeat Broadway, remain undefeated
James Madison's Nicholle Marshall, left, looks to escape past a defender during practice on May...
‘This is what you play for all season.’ James Madison lacrosse gearing up for conference tournament
Turner Ashby pitcher Haley Lambert faces Fort Defiance on May 1, 2023
Turner Ashby baseball, softball take down Fort Defiance