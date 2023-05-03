Page County Sheriff’s Office offering civilian active shooter response training

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office continues to take steps to prepare for active shooter situations. After training all of its deputies in how to respond to an active shooter the Sheriff’s Office is now offering training to civilians on how to react if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.

The Sheriff’s Office held its first Alert C.R.A.S.E. (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training over the weekend and will offer more of them in the coming months.

“Throughout the nation we can see that there’s been active shooters in churches as well as businesses. So we want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence with the Page County Sheriff’s Office to make sure that we’re also training people that are attending church as well as businesses,” said Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

On Saturday the Sheriff’s Office trained a number of church leaders from around the Luray area in active shooter response, it’s just getting started and will be offering the training to other churches in the county soon.

“We’ll be going to Stanley and Shenandoah within the next few weeks as well. Once we get those out of the way and we get those people trained we’re going to start moving toward businesses that may want training as well,” said Cubbage.

Corporal Joshua Kopp is one of the deputies conducting the civilian trainings. He said that the three to four hour program includes an educational power point and practice scenarios to help reinforce what was taught.

“National police response time is less than three minutes. We’re trying to get the civilians to basically survive for those three minutes or better ways they can get out of the area, they can barricade until law enforcement can get there to deal with the threat,” said Kopp.

Kopp said that the training covers people’s mindsets during disasters and how the brain functions under pressure.

“First off you have to work through your thinking where a lot of times they get stuck in denying. They hear gun shots and they describe it as fireworks, people cutting wood, you have to work through the denial, then you have to make it through your decisive moment and take action,” said Kopp.

The training emphasizes run, hide, and fight.

“If you can get out of the area get out of the area as quickly as possible so that way you can’t be a victim. If you can’t get out of the area barricade the door with everything you can so they can’t get to you and then if you have no other option fight and fight dirty,” said Kopp.

The Sheriff’s Office can tailor the training to the needs of specific groups as they sign up. It will be working to get more and more people trained in the coming months.

“We’ve taken care of law enforcement, we’re working through the churches, we’ve already talked to the school board about getting teachers trained during the summer so afterwards next we’ll be looking at businesses before offering it to the general public,” said Kopp.

This training program is just the latest step in the Sheriff’s Office’s continued efforts to be prepared for an active shooter situation.

“Every piece of the puzzle from your response time to the training that you have to the proper awareness to the teachers having a way of communicating through our LifeSpot app, I think all those are key elements in making sure we can reduce the amount of casualties if, heaven forbid, we would have an active shooter,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

Any groups interested in signing up for the active shooter training can find more information on how to do so on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page.

