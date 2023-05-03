Draw Your Weather
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Rocktown High School starts to fill up with cabinets, stairs and kitchenware, its faculty positions are getting filled as well.

At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel Linden and the Principal for Rocktown High School, Tamara Mines, were announced.

”I cannot wait for the work to start I am excited about bringing the community together, creating our culture and climate and making decisions for our students, staff and community,” Mines said.

The construction coordinator, Craig Macail, said most of the athletic fields are complete, they are installing interior parts of teacher work rooms, chemistry labs and the kitchen.

He said they are still on track to have the school complete by Dec 31 of this year.

“It would be too much of a disruption to move kids into Rocktown High School mid-year, so we’re gonna do it in the fall of ‘24,” Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Schools said.

Richards said athletic teams will be able to practice at Rocktown High School, among other facility uses between its completion and the 2024 school year.

