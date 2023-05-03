Turner Ashby softball rallies to defeat Broadway, remain undefeated
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby softball team’s undefeated was in jeopardy of being a thing of the past on Tuesday night against Broadway.
That is until the top of the sixth inning began.
Trailing 7-2, the Knights scored six times in the top of the sixth to come all the way back to defeat the Gobblers.
Kaydence Williams hit a go-ahead 2-run home run to lead Turner Ashby back.
For additional high school scores around The Valley, click here.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.