Turner Ashby softball rallies to defeat Broadway, remain undefeated

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby softball team’s undefeated was in jeopardy of being a thing of the past on Tuesday night against Broadway.

That is until the top of the sixth inning began.

Trailing 7-2, the Knights scored six times in the top of the sixth to come all the way back to defeat the Gobblers.

Kaydence Williams hit a go-ahead 2-run home run to lead Turner Ashby back.

