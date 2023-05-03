Turner Ashby softball rallies to defeat Broadway, remain undefeated

Draw Your Weather
Turner Ashby softball stays undefeated with 8-7 win over Broadway
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby softball team’s undefeated was in jeopardy of being a thing of the past on Tuesday night against Broadway.

That is until the top of the sixth inning began.

Trailing 7-2, the Knights scored six times in the top of the sixth to come all the way back to defeat the Gobblers.

Kaydence Williams hit a go-ahead 2-run home run to lead Turner Ashby back.

For additional high school scores around The Valley, click here.

