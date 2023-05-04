Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office comments on Board of Supervisors decision

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said he supports the board’s decision and that there have been discussions for years trying to find ways to systematically put the body and dash camera program into the budget.

“I have other priorities that are very important to me prior to getting the body and dash cameras.” said Smith.

Smith said a radio system, pay raises for the deputies, vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office, and specific positions that need to be filled are among the things that are above the Body and Dash Camera Program on the list of priorities.

Smith said that it is more than just the price of body and dash cameras. It has several key positions that have to be funded and maintained. There is a lot of moving parts that have to be put in place with the body and dash cameras. It is not just about the body and dash cameras.

“Its personnel for the Sheriff’s Office, its personnel for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and it is an infrastructure that has to be put in place it is not just the price of body and dash cameras.” said Smith.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to try to be as as transparent and open as possible. Sooner or later the body and dash cameras will find their way in the budget.” said Smith.

