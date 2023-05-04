Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘Bella is playing big time right now.’ Peterson becomes JMU’s all-time goal scorer

By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2023 season has been one to remember for James Madison’s Isabella Peterson.

On Wednesday, Peterson was named the American Athletic Conference’s Attack Player of the Year. Just last week, she etched her name into the JMU record books when she became the program’s all-time leader in goals scored when she scored career goal 202 against East Carolina in the regular season finale.

The accomplishment is not something Peterson sought.

“When I came to JMU, it wasn’t a goal of mine,” said Peterson. “I established team goals that I wanted. Along the way, goals started adding up.”

During the last two seasons, Peterson has totaled 142 goals.

“I think right out of the gate, Bella has been stepping up in her practices and showing us she can be lethal, said JMU head coach Shelley Klaes. “It doesn’t surprise me that she’s dominated the goal stats the way she has.”

While Peterson is proud of the accomplishment, she’s quick to point out that it’s as much a team accomplishment as it is individual.

“Our amazing defense, they’ve pushed me,” said Peterson. “I also couldn’t have done it without my attackers. Caitlin. Maddie. Hitting me on cuts. Always looking for me. I’m proud of the accomplishment but I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the team.”

Peterson has quickly become a leader on the team. Players like Maddie Epke look up to her.

“[Bella’s] amazing. She’s one of my biggest role models here,” said Epke. “She’s been so kind to me and helped me so much and in so many ways. I’m so honored to get to play with her and learn from her and I’m just so excited to see how she keeps going. I think she deserves every accolade she’s earned.”

As the JMU lacrosse team makes plans for a deep postseason run, there’s no denying they could play deep into May, thanks to Peterson.

“Bella is playing big time right now,” said Klaes. “She’s driving the process right now. She’s out here before anyone come. She stays late after practice. It’s her hunger. It’s her work ethic. She deserves every accolade she’s getting.”

The Dukes face Cincinnati in the the AAC Tournament opener on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

All-Conference Recognition

In addition to Peterson’s recognition from the AAC, Mairead Durkin was named Defensive Player of the Year while the coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.

A total of nine Dukes received all-conference honors. Peterson, Durkin, Tai Jankowski, and Rachel Matey all were named to the first-team.

Kat Buchanan, Lizzy Fox, Taylor Marchetti, and Katelyn Morgan, and Epke were all named to the second-team.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel...
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry brings out the lineup card prior to the Dukes' road...
No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8
James Madison's Nicholle Marshall, left, looks to escape past a defender during practice on May...
‘This is what you play for all season.’ James Madison lacrosse gearing up for conference tournament
FILE - James Madison head lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes
James Madison women’s lacrosse ranked No. 6 nationally ahead of AAC Tournament
Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.
Former James Madison QB Centeio receives mini camp invite from Kansas City Chiefs