Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Beneficial rain helps farmers and the regional drought

Spring Creek Farm and Produce has had to depend a lot on irrigation for water for crops
Spring Creek Farm and Produce has had to depend a lot on irrigation for water for crops(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The rain we saw this past weekend was very beneficial to the drought we’ve had. This week’s drought update showed some improvement for the area but it’s important to know that the rain was not a drought buster. What the rain did do though is bring some natural water to crops.

John Humes, farmer and owner of Spring Creek Farm and Produce said he’s had to use irrigation techniques to make sure his crops keep growing. While the crops are still receiving water, natural rainfall is much better.

“We were irrigating, we were still watering the plants, still watering the strawberries here on the patch and everything. There’s nothing better than just a good rainfall that comes. As far as nutrients and stuff that comes with the rainfall, we can’t really replenish that,” said Humes.

Humes said too little rain is better than too much rain since you can irrigate. With dry weather though, maintaining the crops gets more costly.

“Sometimes as far as irrigating crops, the cost input compared to what you’re actually going to get out as far as return in investment in that product, in that seed, putting it into the ground sometimes will weigh itself out. Sometimes it’s not worth it,” said Humes.

Humes said now it’s best to get very warm sunny days with regular moisture.

Humes said this year is the earliest they have ever seen strawberries start to grow. While the rain was nice last weekend, the chilly and cloudy days this week have really slowed down progress in the growth of crops.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel...
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River

Latest News

Two weeks ago two massive wildfires broke out in Pendleton County, West Virginia. Now first...
Forest recovering, first responders reflecting two weeks after Pendleton County wildfires
Riverview cemetery issues a clean up date for families to remove any object in/on the ground.
Waynesboro Cemetery enforcing obstructions and markers rule, making some unhappy
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
3 arrested after man shot, died after crashing into cement truck