Fishersville man arrested for sexual assault of a child, ACSO says

A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault with a child according...
(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault with a child according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release sent out on May 4, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said they launched an investigation in April into an alleged sexual assault between a child and an adult man in Augusta County. After an investigation, the ACSO announced they have arrested 44 year-old Christopher J. Hoover of Fishersville, and have brought up multiple charges against him.

According to the ACSO, Hoover has been charged with the following:

  • Three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-370
  • One count of Carnal Knowledge in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-63
  • One Count of Solicitation of a Minor in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3

Hoover is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and the ACSO says the investigation is ongoing.

