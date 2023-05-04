Forest recovering, first responders reflecting two weeks after Pendleton County wildfires

FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - Two weeks ago two massive wildfires broke out in Pendleton County, West Virginia. Now first responders there are reflecting on what they learned from battling the fires and how to improve going forward.

The larger of the two fires burned around 1,800 acres outside of Franklin, now with less dry conditions the forest ecosystem is bouncing back and even seeing some benefits.

Meanwhile first responders are taking a look back at the lessons they learned while battling the historic blaze as they look to continue preventing wildfires through the rest of the fire season.

“The after action report and the lessons learned will be important so that everyone can learn what did we do well, what could we have done better and how do we move forward in a more positive way when the next one comes,” said Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie.

Gillespie said that one of the positive takeaways from the fire was the effective overall response and that Pendleton County can count on all the surrounding agencies who helped out. However he said there are some things that can be improved.

“Negatives, there is never enough equipment, coordination, we could do a better job coordinating and communicating amongst ourselves we always know that and that’s always an issue in the heat of the battle so to speak,” he said.

In addition to reviewing the fire response Gillespie said that it is important to remind people to practice strict fire safety even though the wildfires were started naturally.

“We put the word out to remind people that it is fire season. We work with forestry on trying to put that message out and we’ve had discussions on ways we can put it out in a more significant way moving forward now that everyone sees exactly what a fire can do,” he said.

While the fire was devastating there are some environmental benefits for the forest in its aftermath.

“What a fire does, it sometimes opens up the canopy a little bit so the sun can come in and actually that is a positive thing for new growth so any of the seed source that a lot of our Appalachian Forest have already in the ground will now have the opportunity to sprout,” said Linda Carnell, Assistant State Forester for the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Wildfires can help bring new life in more ways than one. Fallen and hollowed trees provide habitats for animals, and fires also recycle nutrients in the ecosystem.

“All that ash that comes from vegetative matter burning goes back into the soil and actually enriches the soil. That also initiates new regeneration for the forest,” said Carnell.

Overall, Rick Gillespie said the biggest thing he took away from entire experience of dealing the wildfires was how much the community came together to support the first responders and one another in their time of need.

“My biggest takeaway is renewed faith in human kind, I thought people stepped up in a significant way and it restores your faith in mankind,” he said.

