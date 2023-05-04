Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg City Councilman is facing a DWI charge

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to online court records, Harrisonburg City Council Member Christopher Jones has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Court records show this is Jones’ first alleged DWI offense, which is considered a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Jones has been a member of Harrisonburg’s City Council since 2014. His most recent regular term expired in 2022.

However, after former Councilman George Hirschmann resigned from council due to health reasons last year, Jones was chosen during a special election to fill Hirschmann’s seat for two years.

Jones is also employed at WHSV as an Account Executive.

The following is a statement from Jones to WHSV about the charge he is facing:

“I have spent a lot of time considering what took place, and the actions I took which led me into the situation I experienced. I’ve had conversations with my friends and family about the situation I placed them, myself, and potentially others in our community in. I am grateful that the outcome was not more severe than it was, and I have prayed often in the past few days for clarity on how I can move forward from this moment and create positives from this negativity. I have long been called to make this community a better place, and I do not want any of my actions to impact that important work. I am dedicated to serving this community, and using this experience to remind me of the importance of the position I hold, and the responsibilities I have to the people I serve. I am grateful for the words of compassion people in our community have shared with me throughout this experience, and I say to them and all in Harrisonburg that I remain focused on working hard for all of you. With that in mind, I will defer addressing this situation any further at this time as I remain engaged first and foremost on the work of City Council.”

Jones is scheduled to appear in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

