Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico

Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped from a Virginia jail, was taken into custody in Mexico.
Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped from a Virginia jail, was taken into custody in Mexico.(Source: FBI)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville earlier this week was found in Mexico Thursday afternoon.

According to FBI Charlotte, Alder Marin-Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on May 4, just after 1 p.m., in the state of Guerrero.

Police have continued investigating his exact movements since he escaped from the jail on April 30.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo.

Marin-Sotelo left the jail driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service offered a combined reward of up to $70,000 to anyone who would find Marin-Sotelo, who was charged with murdering a Wake County, N.C., deputy last year.

Agents still need help finding the vehicle. If you see the car, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact online.

Authorities say Alder Marin-Sotelo left the jail driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang...
Authorities say Alder Marin-Sotelo left the jail driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.(Photo via FBI Charlotte)

Second Inmate on the Run

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who also escaped nearly 24 hours after Marin-Sotelo.

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)

Callahan, 44, was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see Callahan, call 911 immediately. Tips can also be called in to the U.S. Marshals Service 24 hour line at 313-202-6458.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel...
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River

Latest News

A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
3 arrested after man shot, died after crashing into cement truck
A Fishersville man was arrested in April for an alleged sexual assault of a child according to...
Fishersville man arrested for sexual assault of a child, ACSO says
Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental,...
Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic May 6-7 in Harrisonburg
Shenandoah Downs hosts 2023 Kentucky Derby Party