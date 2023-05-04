“Mock Crash Scene” at Elkton school shows dangers of drunk driving

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A “mock crash scene” demonstration at East Rockingham High School showed the dangers of driving while under the influence as part of their Prom Safety Week.

“We did a mock crash at East Rockingham today for prom safety week to let people know the dangers of drunk driving and how it can affect you and your family.” said Chase Clem, senior at East Rockingham High School and volunteer at McGaheysville Fire Company.

“It is a lot going on and you have friends in your car and you don’t want to risk getting into an accident when you are under the influence.” said East Rockingham High School DECA President, Loren Dinkel.

“To show people the dangers of drunk driving. Which you can do and how you can impact people’s live and family. It is never a smart idea. Just make the phone call.” said Clem.

According to the DMV, in 2022 there were 111 alcohol related crashes in Augusta and Rockingham counties, with 8 people dying in these crashes. This year there have been 40 alcohol related crashes and one person has died so far.

Dinkel said the planning for the event took about 3 months of work and a lot of coordination.

“We had Chase Clem who got involved with the firefighters and police officers and we got fake cars.” said Dinkel.

Dinkel said that it is important to have this demonstration to show students the dangers of drinking and driving.

“It is important to stay safe during prom week, especially the night of prom because it will be dark and you will be driving in the dark with your friends in your car and just don’t add the risk of drinking.” said Dinkel.

