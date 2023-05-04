Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

New greenhouses mean more pollinators in the Friendly City

By Noah Harrison
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg’s Pollinator and Urban Forestry programs have made strides to increasing pollination efforts in the city. This includes the addition of two new greenhouses that will grow pollinator plants and trees.

Public Works Green Space Manager Jeremy Harold said this will help replenish some of the greenery that has been lost over the years.

”With the arrival of Emerald Ash Borer in 2018, we lost a lot of trees in our city parks and right of ways,” Harold said. “The trees will actually be planted out back into city green spaces to increase tree canopy throughout Harrisonburg.”

He said adding more vegetation would give insects a place to pollinate as they stop through Harrisonburg on their journey. Additionally, he said, it would help improve local air and water quality, but using the greenhouses and being able to grow their own plants will bring its own benefits.

”We’re actually collecting seed from our own plants now. That’ll help cut costs where we don’t have to purchase plants at retail. We can go ahead and raise our own,” he added.

The plants should be dispersed around the city within the next few weeks, according to Harold. He cautioned driver to be aware as city workers could be planting in areas of traffic.

Harold hopes Harrisonburg residents will follow the example of the city and plant their own pollinators. If needed, assistance is available through the Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program.

For more on the Harrisonburg Pollinator and Urban Forestry Programs, check out these recent articles:

Harrisonburg’s Pollinator Program buzzing as planting season kicks off

Harrisonburg receives national recognition for success of pollinator program

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel...
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

Interstate 81
VDOT board hears from Staunton District about five year project plans
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures starting to rebound into the weekend
VDOT board hears from Staunton District about five year project plans
VDOT board hears from Staunton District about five year project plans
New greenhouses mean more pollinators in the Friendly City
New greenhouses mean more pollinators in the Friendly City