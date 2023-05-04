New greenhouses mean more pollinators in the Friendly City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg’s Pollinator and Urban Forestry programs have made strides to increasing pollination efforts in the city. This includes the addition of two new greenhouses that will grow pollinator plants and trees.

Public Works Green Space Manager Jeremy Harold said this will help replenish some of the greenery that has been lost over the years.

”With the arrival of Emerald Ash Borer in 2018, we lost a lot of trees in our city parks and right of ways,” Harold said. “The trees will actually be planted out back into city green spaces to increase tree canopy throughout Harrisonburg.”

He said adding more vegetation would give insects a place to pollinate as they stop through Harrisonburg on their journey. Additionally, he said, it would help improve local air and water quality, but using the greenhouses and being able to grow their own plants will bring its own benefits.

”We’re actually collecting seed from our own plants now. That’ll help cut costs where we don’t have to purchase plants at retail. We can go ahead and raise our own,” he added.

The plants should be dispersed around the city within the next few weeks, according to Harold. He cautioned driver to be aware as city workers could be planting in areas of traffic.

Harold hopes Harrisonburg residents will follow the example of the city and plant their own pollinators. If needed, assistance is available through the Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program.

