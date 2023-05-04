No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8

CHARLOTTSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A late comeback by the James Madison ultimately came up short as the Dukes lost to No. 21 Virginia 9-8 on Wednesday night.

Virginia starting pitcher Connelly Early did not allow a run six innings while striking out six JMU batters.

Kyle Novak was a bright spot at the plate for the Dukes, going 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Jay Woolfolk got the save for Virginia and stranded the tying run on second base. Virginia has defeated JMU 12 consecutive times.

The Dukes continue their lengthy road trip with a three-game series at Marshall this weekend.

