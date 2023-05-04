Draw Your Weather
Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic May 6-7 in Harrisonburg

Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental,...
Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Harrisonburg area.(wvir)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 4, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For those in need of medical services, a free two-day clinic will be happening May 6-7 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

The national nonprofit Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM, will be offering dental and vision services. Volunteer medical professionals will conduct services like include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Mammograms, A1C testing, Narcan training, and Hepatitis A Vaccines will also be available.

“You just see people pitching in from all segments of our community to just make sure that this is a successful event, and by success, it means reaching out to people that would not have access otherwise and might have let chronic conditions or other debilitating conditions go unchecked and untreated,” RAM clinic volunteer with Blue Ridge Free Clinic Lynne Eggert said.

Services will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. All services are free and no ID is required.

The patient lot will open at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and remain open the duration of the clinic, with doors opening at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

