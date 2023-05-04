Draw Your Weather
Rent-related cases still high after the pandemic

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Blue Ridge Legal Services, evictions and rent-related cases have remained high after the pandemic.

Housing law attorney with Blue Ridge Legal Services, Elizabeth Coltrane said she has seen a lot of these cases since the rent relief program ended.

“The greater part of it is pandemic driven because there were many programs created specifically to deal with that and of course, as a result of that a lot of people were out of work and claims that needed to be processed during that period of time. I think there was a smaller problem before the pandemic but the pandemic increased it greatly.” said Coltrane.

“A lot of people who are depending on that money, getting their current payments, or if they didn’t get approved in time, they never got that assistance,” said Coltrane.

Coltrane said that inflation has been another issue.

“People who were living paycheck to paycheck now are not making it to the next paycheck because they are having to pay more for groceries, rent has gone up, everything has gone up,” said Coltrane.

Despite the number of eviction cases, Coltrane said they are still being heard in court.

“The cases are still going pretty quickly in court. The hearing dates are longer, especially in Augusta County, the first return dates are very very long just because there are so many cases on those docket days.” said Coltrane.

Coltrane said if you are having issues with paying your rent or your landlord to seek assistance as soon as possible.

“The earlier we can get involved the better usually and don’t be afraid to reach out to resources and see what people have because it changes what people have and what they can give out.” said Coltrane.

