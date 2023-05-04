Waynesboro Cemetery enforcing obstructions and markers rule, making some unhappy

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Riverview Cemetery has issued a clean up date for families to remove any objects/markers off the ground. On May 19, Riverview Cemetery will be removing objects that remain on the ground and either putting them on the tombstone itself, or in temporary storage so the family/loved ones can pick it up.

Dwayne Jones, director of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, said this change was necessary to ensure the safety of the groundskeepers.

“If there is glass or solar lights or things like that they can get caught up in a mower or a weed eater and cause an injury to our staff,” Jones said.

Though this rule is old and codified in Waynesboro law, community members feel blindsided and like this issue “came out of the blue.”

“There was never a rule,” Molly Hodge said. “There was never anything that said this, you were never given any kind of directions at all.”

Hodge has family buried in the cemetery and said if she had known about these regulations, she might have picked elsewhere to honor her loved ones. She said that people told her to wrap wire around the tombstone to hold things up, but she believes that this is “defacing” the tombstone.

Jones said this change did not take place “overnight.” The enforcement had been discussed for two months and they were trying to select the best date to give families ample time to clear out the land. Jones also said that the cemetery used to have more staff members to help maintain the garden, but now they have significantly less than before to match the same upkeep.

“It’s a combination of trying to bring it back into compliance with city code and managing our workforce that we have to maintain the cemetery,” Jones said.

Jones urged community members to pivot and decorate tombstones with special urns and vases that are made to be attached to a tombstone.

“Cemetery’s are for the living, not the dead,” Jones said.

Wendy Seekford, a community member with a loved one buried in the cemetery, said the enforcing of this rule hurts the way she grieves. She has solar lights at her son’s tombstone, because he was afraid of the dark.

“Having those lights there for me is comfort because I know that he has light there,” Seekford said. “But to have that be said to me, that I can’t honor him in that way, is like cutting the wound open again.”

Seekford said that taking away the solar lights is like taking away from her son.

“That’s all I have left is to go to that grave and see that and for them to say that I can’t honor him the way that I feel is necessary is taking away a big part of my grieving process,” Seekford said.

According to Seekford, Jones and Hodge, community members are planning to voice their opinion at the city council meeting with the goal of changing Waynesboro code 1964, Obstructions and markers on plots.

The code reads as follows:

Sec. 26-15. - Obstruction and markers on plots.

No fences or other enclosures, landscaping, shrubs or other obstructions around or on any lot, plot or section shall be permitted in the city’s (Waynesboro) cemeteries. Only one headstone marker or monument or one footstone marker or monument shall be permitted for any burial space, or alternatively one monument or headstone marker centrally located at the head of two or more grave spaces along with footstone markers for each grave space. Footstones shall be set flush with the ground. Boundary markers set flush with the ground may be set at the corners of the lot or grave site.

Jones hopes that people can find ways to grieve that does not involve the ground. He is focused on the safety and well-being of both his staff members and the living who come to mourn and remember their lost loved ones.

