Shenandoah Downs hosts 2023 Kentucky Derby Party

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6, and if you’re not travelling to Churchill Downs you can still enjoy the fun at Shenandoah Downs here in the Shenandoah Valley.

“People can come in and place bets on the Derby on any of the horses that are racing. That will go from 12:30 to 6:45p.m. when the post is for the race,” Aidan Turnage-Barney explained. “You can come bet it at the track and then for six months your ticket is still good to cash in on your winnings.”

Turnage-Barney is with the Virginia Equine Alliance.

This is the first time Shenandoah Downs will offer wagering on the Kentucky Derby. This is a Derby party so while it is not required, people can plan to dress to impress.

“We will be having a hat competition,” Turnage-Barney explained. “We will have categories for the most elegant Derby hats, kind of traditional, what would be popular at the Derby. Then outrageous hats as well, something fun, kind of creative. That judging will be at 6:15 p.m.”

The hat contest will have $500 in cash prizes and there will also be tip sheets available so you can learn more about the horses before making your bets. There will also be live music in the afternoon.

The event is free and you can find more information by clicking here.

