Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby

Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Coglianese Photography - Janet Garaguso/Kentucky Derby)
By Dustin Vogt and Mark Stevens
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has been suspended from Churchill Downs indefinitely following the death of two horses over the past week at Churchill Downs.

The racetrack on Thursday announced Joseph’s indefinite suspension that will prohibit him or any other trainer directly or indirectly employed by the trainer to enter horses in races or apply for stalls at the track.

The announcement came moments after Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Board of Stewards stated all horses trained by Joseph would be scratched effective immediately and until further notice.

This includes Derby contender Lord Miles, who was intended to run from post 19.

“This action is taken after consultation with Mr. Joseph, and includes Lord Miles who was entered into the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby,” the statement reads.

Joseph trained two of the four horses who died since Opening Night at Churchill Downs. Parents Pride died suddenly on Saturday, while Chasing Artie collapsed and died following Race 8 on Tuesday.

“Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood,” Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI said in a statement. “The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility.”

Earlier on Thursday, Joseph said he would not pull Lord Miles but had scratched all his horses that were connected to the two dead horses.

Still, the Animal Wellness Action called for stewards to further act following the two incidents.

“The guy who’s lost two horses not to breakdowns but to sudden deaths in the days before the Derby should not be allowed to put a third horse at risk,” Animal Wellness Action’s Wayne Pacelle said.

Churchill Downs has a number of rules that horsemen must follow in order to race, but only the state stewards can order a horse off a race.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Stand your Ground Laws” mean you do not have to retreat before using force to defend yourself.
What is Virginia’s stance on “Stand Your Ground” laws?
At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting the Director of Counseling, Rachel...
Rocktown High School principal announced, progress still on track for end of year finish date
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River

Latest News

James Madison attacker Isabella Peterson during a practice drill on May 2, 2023
‘Bella is playing big time right now.’ Peterson becomes JMU’s all-time goal scorer
James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry brings out the lineup card prior to the Dukes' road...
No. 21 Virginia holds off James Madison rally, defeats Dukes 9-8
(FILE)
New policy aims to help high school student-athletes with NIL deals
Turner Ashby vs Broadway softball highlights
Turner Ashby softball stays undefeated with 8-7 win over Broadway
Turner Ashby softball rallies to defeat Broadway, remain undefeated